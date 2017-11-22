Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Pixar’s newest film is Coco, directed and co-written by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3). It is based on the Mexican holiday of Día de Muertos and has already become the highest grossing film in Mexico of all time. The ensemble voice cast features Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Renée Victor, and Edward James Olmos.

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Héctor (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

“The story of ‘Coco’ is inspired by Mexico’s people, cultures and traditions,” says Unkrich. “The people of Mexico made us think about our own families, our own histories and how that makes us who we are today. We are grateful for the opportunities afforded to us, and we can honestly say we are different people as a result of our experiences.”

Coco is rated G.


