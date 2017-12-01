Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Cocaine press, cash and $90K worth of drugs seized in Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: drugs, hamilton, police, seizure

Three residents are facing criminal charges after roughly $90,000 worth of drugs were seized from a home on Hamilton Mountain.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, members of the Hamilton Police Service Division 3 HEAT Unit, BEAR Unit and Vice and Drug Unit executed two search warrants on Springvalley Crescent.

Police seized $3260 in cash and a large quantity of drugs including cocaine, marijuana, cannabis resin, crystal meth and nabilone pills (THC). They also found a large cocaine press, mobile phones, documentation, scales, equipment and packaging all consistent with illegal drug trafficking.

Dennis Mai, 32, Daisy Mai, 26 and Thomas Lo, 28, all from Hamilton are facing several charges.



