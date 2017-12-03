Transport truck spills 36,000 pounds of coal on Highway 6 in Caledonia

There was a coal spill off Highway 6 in Caledonia after a tractor trailer rollover.

The Ontario Provincial Police could be laying charges against the driver.

Thirty-six thousand pounds, that’s 16,000 kg of coal, spread across two lanes of traffic on Greens Rd. near Highway 6.

OPP believe the 36-year-old man from Stoney Creek who was driving this tractor trailer was going too fast when turning onto Greens Rd. from Highway 6 at 8 a.m. As a result, it rolled over.

Not only did this crash result in a full load of coal spilling, it also caused a fuel leak. The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change were on scene supervising the clean up.

The Ministry of the Environment declined an on camera interview but say they were mostly there to make sure the fuel and oil spill from the tractor trailer gets cleaned up properly.

The ministry says there is no concern for the plant life around the spill as it was mostly contained to the road way and little went into the ditch. Nevertheless, the clean up was extensive.

Greens Rd. between Highway 6 and Mines Rd. was closed for over eight hours.

Charges are pending for the 36-year-old driver of the tractor trailer. The OPP say the investigation is ongoing. Speed is being considered as a factor but impairment is not.