2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

CN Tower open today after early morning fire

Posted:
Category: Toronto
Tags: antenna mast, cn tower, fire, fire trucks, landmark, toronto

cn tower

The CN Tower is open today following an early morning fire inside the tower’s antenna mast.

Firefighters were called to Toronto’s landmark tower around 4 a.m. after a fire broke out inside the broadcasting antenna.

Authorities say the fire was at the highest point of the tower in a confined space that’s difficult to access.

Crews were forced to turn off power to the antenna, which affected some local TV and radio signals. Firefighters used ladders above the Skypod observation platform to reach the fire.

There were 30 personnel on scene and about eight fire trucks.

Toronto fire services tweeted just before 7:15 a.m. that the flames at the CN Tower’s main antenna mast had been put out and firefighters were coming down.

No injuries were reported.


LATEST STORIES

Mother of woman killed in Virginia delivers emotional tribute

Memorial service held for Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer

CN Tower open today after early morning fire

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php