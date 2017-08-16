CN Tower open today after early morning fire

The CN Tower is open today following an early morning fire inside the tower’s antenna mast.

Firefighters were called to Toronto’s landmark tower around 4 a.m. after a fire broke out inside the broadcasting antenna.

Authorities say the fire was at the highest point of the tower in a confined space that’s difficult to access.

Crews were forced to turn off power to the antenna, which affected some local TV and radio signals. Firefighters used ladders above the Skypod observation platform to reach the fire.

There were 30 personnel on scene and about eight fire trucks.

Toronto fire services tweeted just before 7:15 a.m. that the flames at the CN Tower’s main antenna mast had been put out and firefighters were coming down.

No injuries were reported.