2017 BEA Winners
Closing arguments begin in the murder trial of Neil Harris

Category: Hamilton
Closing submissions begin today in the murder trial of 40-year-old Neil Harris. Harris was shot and killed at his Hamilton barber shop on February 18th 2016. Erick Reid and Odain Gardner both stand accused in his murder.

The judge is expected to make his charge to the jury Tuesday afternoon, before they go in to deliberation.

Last week, one of the co-accused, Erick Reid, took the stand in his own defence. Reid claims he was not the shooter, but says he knows who it is, but refused to name the person citing concern for his own safety.

Lisa Hepfner will have more on the Evening News at 6.



