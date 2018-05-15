Closing arguments begin in the murder trial of Neil Harris

Lawyers for Odain Gardner and Erick Reid made their final arguments to the jury today, the Hamilton men are both accused of the first-degree murder of Neil Harris, a barber who was shot to death in his shop in February of 2016.

Gardner’s lawyer, Jaime Stephenson asked the jury to take a close look at a interview between Gardner and the police three weeks after the murder, “he did not have a defiant or defensive attitude.” She argued that there was no evidence to prove Gardner was in the barbershop at the time of the murder.

The other accused, Erick Reid testified in his own defence and said he was in the shop with the shooter but he would not name the shooter. He said he was just trying to buy some weed and didn’t know what would happen.

Reid’s lawyer, Monte Macgregor argued that the physical evidence, including where the bullet and casing were found, supports his client’s version of events. He said his client’s demeanour after the murder is also relevant.

Tuesday morning the crown will close his case, and in the afternoon justice Toni Skarica will start instructing the jury, he expects to finish Wednesday, then the jury will be sequestered until they reach a verdict.