Closing arguments begin Monday in the Neil Harris murder trial

Testimony wrapped up today in the Neil Harris murder trial with the cross examination of one of the co-accused who for the second day in a row took the stand in his own defence.

Crown attorney Brian Adsett continued his cross-examination of Erick Reid and once again, as he did on the stand yesterday, Reid refused to name Neil Harris’ killer, citing his own safety. “I want to help you guys, but I can’t. I’m afraid.”

The jury heard that on the day the married father of two was murdered, Reid claims he didn’t know there would be a shooting. He says he was only going to the barbershop to get his hair cut and to pick up pot from someone he was meeting there.

During his cross examination, Adsett also questioned why if Reid said he knew Harris was injured would he leave him on the ground bleeding. He also asked him why if he didn’t want to be involved, he got in the car with the shooter.

The crown claims that the shooter was Gardner and suggests the only reason for Reid’s actions following the shooting, is because he was an accomplice in a deliberate and planned execution.

Closing submissions begin Monday. The judge will begin his charge to the jury Tuesday afternoon.