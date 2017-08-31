‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ 40th Anniversary

Newly restored in 4K high definition, Close Encounters of the Third Kind is heading back to theatres to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The sci-fi classic was written and directed by Steven Spielberg, who picked up his first Best Director Oscar nomination for the film in 1978. Richard Dreyfuss, Teri Garr, Melinda Dillon, and François Truffaut.

After an encounter with U.F.O.s, a line worker feels undeniably drawn to an isolated area in the wilderness where something spectacular is about to happen.

In a 1977 interview with Roger Ebert, Spielberg discussed the film’s origins as a low budget 8mm movie. “This movie was actually started before ‘Jaws’. In fact, it sort of started a long time ago, when I was 17. I made an 8mm film that was 150 minutes long, called ‘Firelight.’ A real science fiction film, about flying saucers and so forth. It cost $500. I rented a theater for one night and made $600, so I was in the black. I’ve always been interested in UFOs. I wrote the screenplay and then ‘Jaws’ came along and I put it on the back burner for awhile because it was going to be awfully expensive, about twice what ‘2001’ cost.”

Close Encounters of the Third Kind is rated PG.