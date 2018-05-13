Step by step, over 1500 people exhausted their legs to raise awareness and funds for Juravinski Hospital’s Cancer Centre.

Today climbers took on the hundreds of stairs in Tim Hortons Field for the 12th annual Climb for Cancer.

515 Steps just in one lap around Tim Hortons Field.

Groups of participants climbed the stairs, completing as many laps around the stadium as they could in one hour.

Nearly everyone had someone special on their minds.

Statistics show that nearly half of all Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. This hits close to home for some.

“Im here to do the walk for my brother. It really does bring family together. It really shows how much strength you can pull from within yourself to get through some of the worst times. But we know he’s going to beat this.”

Team Dad Strong at the Climb for Cancer have come back each year because sadly, more and more names of family members and friends end up on the back of their t-shirts.

“Our list keeps getting longer unfortunately. Its emotional for everyone it makes us feel good. Do it for a good cause for other people that are struggling just like our family did.”

This year the east stands were also open to climb. Participants walked through every aisle, up and down, raising money that will go to Juravinski Hospital’s Cancer Centre. Specifially to help expand the stem cell transplant unit.

In its 12 years, the Climb for Cancer has already raised over $1 million for Juravinski’s Cancer Centre. Next year the focus will be on preventative measures, so that we can get a step ahead of cancer.

“So ultimately its going to be to step in front of cancer and start funding the preventative measures so that one day we can eradicate cancer.”

The goal is to raise between $150 to 200 thousand for the cancer centre this year. Donations are being accepted until the end of this month.

For donation information check out the Climb for the Cure website: myclimbforcancer.com