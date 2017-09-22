‘Climate Barbie’ comment

Canada’s Environment Minister, Catherine McKenna says she’s fed up with the sexist comments aimed at women in politics after a Conservative MP referred to her as “climate barbie” in a tweet.

McKenna is among many politicians over the years who have had to deal with sexism. Hamilton native, Shelia Copps followed her parents into a political career when first elected in 1977 and 10 years later became the first sitting member of the Canadian Parliament to give birth. Also in the mid 80’s, she released a book called Nobody’s Baby, after an MP across the floor told her to “quiet down, baby.”

“It’s scary to think in this day and age people still think of the Minister of the Crown who’s doing a fantastic job, like a Barbie.”

The comment came on Twitter from Conservative MP Gerry Ritz, who apologized and deleted it after the immediate backlash.

Copps says the “climate Barbie” nickname was coined on Conservative media sites.

“It’s how they really feel about her, which is quite sad, we need to focus on the substance of what she’s trying to achieve. Not her hair or her looks or her resemblance to a doll.”

Lenore Lukasik-Foss from the sexual assault centre of Hamilton has been pushing a “Use the Right Words” campaign for the sexual assault centre. She says personal attacks keep women from politics.