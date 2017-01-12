Cleaning up after the wind storm

Another weather advisory for our area tonight as significant rainfall is expected. This comes after strong winds caused a lot of damage last night.

Three houses which were under construction in Brampton, collapsed following winds topping 100 kilometres an hour. The homes, which were about two-third finished were being built on Mississauga road north of Sandalwood parkway.

In Dunnville, a large branch just missed crushing a home where 6 people were inside. It took crews almost 12 hours before they cleared away the debris. The family estimates the damage at about $20 000.

Hamilton city crews were busy clearing road ways of branches and debris. There were several power outages reported across the GTHA and Niagara. Hydro One reported over 400 outages across the province.

Niagara regional police say they received twice as many calls as usual.

“Probably estimate about 25 collisions as a result of the weather conditions this morning and we received about 12 other calls for hazards that would have been trees down, hydro lines down and large branches down as well.” Virginia Moir, Niagara regional police.

Including a 3 car crash in Wainfleet that happened on Regional Road 45. Police say the collisions were related to icy road conditions.

Hydro One restore power to about 41 000 customers, they are still working to restore power to about 7 000 other homes.