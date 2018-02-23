Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Cleaning up after the flood

The Grand River swelled to a whopping 7 metres deep yesterday, 35 times deeper than on a normal summer day. Today, those whose basements were flooded rolled up their sleeves and got to work.

Residents say the flooding in their neighbourhood could have been prevented had the city filled a gap in the retaining wall sooner.

“They had a few days notice about this flood. They should have done something because as soon as they brought in the gravel it stopped”

Residents on Scarfe street say city staff only filled this gap, right at the rivers edge hours after the street had been flooded. Despite flood warnings issued fours days ago, city officials say they did not see extent of it coming.

The city says it will be setting up a location after the evacuation order has been lifted for residents to meet with the Insurance Bureau of Canada to process insurance claims. When asked if home owners affected would receive relief funds from the city the answer was some funds could become available.



