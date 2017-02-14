2016 Business Excellence Awards
Clean-up of toxic waste barrels on Hess st. delayed

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: barrels, city council, hamilton, Hess St., taxes, toxic waste

It was supposed to start Monday, but the clean-up of barrels of waste at an abandoned property at Hess and Barton streets has been delayed. On Wednesday, city councillors will decide whether to take ownership of the site.

The city is owed about $380 000 by Dave Maden, the owner of the property, for unpaid taxes and all the clean-up of toxic barrels of waste. Those were discovered in 2010 and last year about 50 of them were found tipped over. They contained chemicals related to electroplating.

The city hired a company to take the remaining barrels to a safe dumping site for $138 000. They were supposed to start today but the special truck they need will not be available until February 23rd.

Once the barrels are gone, city staff expect it will be easier to sell this property, which has been put up as a tax sale three times since 2005. Staff say they already have interested buyers and the city will lose more money if it waits.


