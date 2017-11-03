Clean technology

Hamilton’s economic development is on a roll with new construction already topping a billion dollars this year. The latest expansion, Suez a company that makes water purification systems.

The company only has two production facilities for ozone generators, one in China and one in Ancaster. The generators, which help purify water, will be tested in Ancaster and shipped to filtration plants all over the world.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger says this Suez expansion in Hamilton is good news for tax payers.

“Suez, this plant in Ancaster in our industrial park is an add on to our commercial industrial tax base for sure, that is helpful because we are overly reliant on our residential tax base.”

Hamilton economic development says more and more companies are choosing Hamilton for expansion.

“We have many skills. We have a highly educated work force but we also have a blue collar work force that knows how to work and wants to work.” Glen Norton, Hamilton economic development.

A German research institute has teamed up with McMaster University to open a new facility at Mac’s Innovation park on the corner of Aberdeen and Longwood and the medical technology company Stryker has also decided to call Hamilton home. Its headquarters will be built off of Highway 6 by September of next year.

When it comes to building permits, the city has broken a record this year. The city says it normally takes 12 months to reach a billion dollars worth of building permits, this year it took 9.