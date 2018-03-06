Clean up & police investigation continue on Locke st.

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
No arrests have been made in the riots on Locke street over the weekend. Hamilton police believe this was a well-planned disturbance with no advanced warning.

“We are the Ungovernables” was the banner stretched across Locke street with at least 30 rioters behind, dressed in black and their faces covered. They lit off fireworks and threw rocks and eggs at businesses, leaving what’s estimated to be over $100 000 in damages on the street.

The motive is still unclear. Police are analyzing security images to try and identify the people behind the traumatizing night.

Today the clean up begins and a police presence remains.




