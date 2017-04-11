Class-action lawsuit filed for people sickened by Robin Hood flour

Two Alberta-based law firms say they’ve filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of people who became ill after consuming flour that may have been contaminated with E. coli, according to The Canadian Press.

James H. Brown and Associates and Higgerty Law are seeking damages from Smucker Foods after a nation-wide recall was issued for the 10 kilogram bags of Robin Hood Original All Purpose Flour.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 26 cases of E.coli illness have been reported in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit allegedly became so sick after eating cookie dough that her kidney’s began shutting down.

The health agency is advising consumers to throw out the recalled product or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage.