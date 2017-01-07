Claremont Access update

If you’re fed up with not being able to use the Claremont Access – get used to it, it’s not opening up anytime soon.

City staff still don’t have a long term solution for the escarpment walls, but they do have an idea why they’re failing.

“Several reasons, what we’re beginning to see is life cycle of infrastructure, that wall system is approaching more than 50 years.”

City staff know the closed lanes are an inconvenience for thousands of Hamiltonians, but promise a temporary fix by the end of February.

“We’re trying to make it secure, removing panels that we have concerns with. We’ll put proper supports in place, you’ll see additional barriers in place once we’re completed with the work.”

The section of the escarpment wall along the Claremont Access that failed is right below Sam Lawrence Park. Over the next 2 months 20 sections of the wall will be removed, and then the escarpment face will be scaled to remove any loose rocks and debris.”

“We still have to do work in the long run, and have a real permanent concrete solution to the problem. We don’t know when that’s going to be, or how much it’s going to cost, or how long it’s going to take”

The Claremont Access is in Councillor Donna Skelly’s ward. She’s even concerned about the houses along the escarpment.

“I certainly don’t want to push the panic button, I’m not an engineer, but we’re seeing erosion along this access and other accesses.”

Home owners along the escarpment we spoke to didn’t share the same concerns and city staff say those residents have nothing to worry about.

As for a long term solution – there isn’t one yet.

We’re told another group is looking at a strategy for all the mountain accesses, and will have a presentation for City Council by April.