Civic holiday closures

All city administrative offices in the Province will be closed on Monday, as well as recreation centres and arenas. Public libraries will be closed off as well.

There will be no recycling or garbage pickup on Monday. Pick up will be a day later this week in Hamilton and Burlington. However, there will be no change to the collection schedule in Niagara.

HSR, DARTS and Halton transit will run on a holiday schedule. GO transit will be on a Saturday schedule.

Many malls, grocery stores, and liquor and beer stores will be open. However, they may have shorter hours.


