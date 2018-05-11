;
The Old Cathedral boys’ school in Hamilton has been designated a heritage building

A piece of the city’s Catholic history in Hamilton has been designated a heritage building today. The move upset the Diocese of Hamilton, which says it can’t afford to do anything with the old Cathedral boys’ school now.

The front of the beautiful old Cathedral boys’ school was built in 1928. The significantly less attractive back portion was built in 1951.

“The façade of the building and the education that took place there is certainly of historical significance for the City of Hamilton, however the rest of the property just isn’t significant or historical in our view.” Monsignor Murray Kroetsch.

The Hamilton municipal heritage committee disagrees and voted unanimously to designate it all as a heritage property, inside and out. Right now the back part of the building is being used as a halfway house, some of the old classrooms have been converted into bedrooms.

The Diocese of Hamilton says today’s ruling doesn’t leave them many options for redevelopment. The building is full of asbestos, old plumbing and wiring, the Diocese of Hamilton had experts go through the property and were quoted upwards of $15 million dollars to fix it.



