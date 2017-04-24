Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
City of Waterloo to put dog poop to good use

The Ontario city best known for Blackberry may soon be known for dog poop.

Waterloo will soon be the home of a pilot program that will turn dog waste into energy.

The program will have special bins that will be placed in three parks throughout the city that dog owners can use to toss the feces instead of the trash.

The bags of poop are stored for about two weeks, vacuumed out and sent to a city processing plant where it can then be burned for heat and energy or used for fertilizer.

 


