City of Hamilton warns residents about door-to-door scam

The City of Hamilton is warning residents about a door-to-door scam where an unsolicited private contractor or individual claims to be a city worker and attempts to enter your home.

A resident reported being approached by someone claiming to be affiliated with the city and asked to come inside the residents home to test the water and discuss a water quality issue.

The city says this was not an employee of the City of Hamilton and city staff will only visit a home during an emergency situation such as a water main break that would disrupt water service to the home or for a previously scheduled appointment with the homeowner.

They are reminding homeowners that all city employees should be wearing a City of Hamilton uniform, carry an identification car and have some form of proper documentation.

The city is asking anyone who has been approached an unsolicited contractor or suspicious individual claiming to be affiliated with the City of Hamilton to call Hamilton Police or the City at 905-546-2489.