City of Hamilton investigating HSR bus illegal turn

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News, Ontario
Representatives from the City of Hamilton said they are looking into why an HSR bus driver pulled off a dangerous and illegal manuevour on Friday night near Limeridge Mall which put the lives of pedestrians and other drivers at risk.

A dash cam video was released on CHCH on Friday from the intersection in front of the mall.

A spokesperson for the City of Hamilton emailed CHCH on Saturday to say they have contacted HSR and “are looking into the matter further and will be consulting with the operator to understand what occurred.”

 


