City Hall threat arrest

A Niagara man has been arrested for making threats to Hamilton city council members through emails.

The 36-year old man has been charged with criminal harassment after police say he sent threatening emails over a two week period.

One of the emails sent last week apparently referenced the recent Las Vegas mass shooting, prompting the city to activate its emergency response and have officers searched City Hall. Police haven’t said which councillor or councillors received these emails or what the nature of those threats were and councillors wouldn’t give any details either.

The 36- year old man’s name has not been released. He was due to appear in court Thursday.