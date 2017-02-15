2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

City of Burlington launches free mobile app

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: app, burlington, city of burlington, Mobile App

Burlington_Transit

The City of Burlington is hoping to make residents ‘appy with the launch of their new mobile app.

The app will feature links to information regarding Parks and Recreation programs, skating and swimming times, festivals, events, city meetings, news, and emergency alerts. Residents can also find seasonal information like which streets and roads have been plowed.

The city is currently working on adding real-time Burlington Transit information and schedules.

Input from more than 400 residents who participated in an online survey was taken into account for the design of the app.

“We know more than 50 per cent of our web traffic is from mobile devices, so it makes sense to provide an easy-to-use, mobile portal for communicating to residents,” said Communications Advisor Jeff Crowder in a statement.

“The app will provide all the information a person needs on a day-to-day basis and gives us another important venue to send out emergency information.”

For more information about the app, click here.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php