City of Burlington launches free mobile app

The City of Burlington is hoping to make residents ‘appy with the launch of their new mobile app.

The app will feature links to information regarding Parks and Recreation programs, skating and swimming times, festivals, events, city meetings, news, and emergency alerts. Residents can also find seasonal information like which streets and roads have been plowed.

The city is currently working on adding real-time Burlington Transit information and schedules.

Input from more than 400 residents who participated in an online survey was taken into account for the design of the app.

“We know more than 50 per cent of our web traffic is from mobile devices, so it makes sense to provide an easy-to-use, mobile portal for communicating to residents,” said Communications Advisor Jeff Crowder in a statement.

“The app will provide all the information a person needs on a day-to-day basis and gives us another important venue to send out emergency information.”

