“Circles of Peace” held across the province today in support of Muslims

Outside the Al-Falah Islamic Centre, people held signs and waved flags, while hundreds of Muslims prayed inside.

“I think the event in Quebec has pulled Christians, Jewish people and the Muslims closer together because we are just so appalled that this happened.”

“Seeing groups come together like this all across North America and the world really give a bit of hope that there is an opportunity to forge a stronger relationship between these different groups.”

Dignitaries were also on hand to show their solidarity, including MPP for Halton, Indira Naidoo-Harris and MP of Oakville, John Oliver.

“This is an interfaith show of support for this particular Muslim community right here in Halton and we’re here to say we all believe in equality and justice and fairness for all and when tragedy hits one group or community it affects us all.”

“Canadians will not be intimidated by this kind of violence. We will continue to practice our beliefs, we will celebrate each other and I”m encouraging everybody of any faith or whatever heritage or country of origin is, not to be afraid.”

AG Mufti, the vice chair of Interfaith Council of Halton said the Muslim community has been overwhelmed by support and are grateful. He is also the vice chair of the Islamic Circle of North America, and said seclusion and demonization of one another is not the way of the future.

“Once we know the true teachings then we will have more understanding and love will prevail over the hate.”