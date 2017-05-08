2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Circle Studios

Posted:
Category: Out and About
Tags: Circle Studio, hamilton, Melanie Lourenco, tim bolen, wellness, yoga

Tim Bolen is trying out some yoga at a new studio that opened in downtown Hamilton called Circle Studios.


LATEST STORIES

Woman, 36, struck on RHVP after trying to help stranded driver

Hamilton Animal Services returns rescued beaver to its natural habitat

Best Wishes for May 8, 2017

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php