;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Cigarette thieves sought in rash of break and enters in Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, police, thefts

HamiltonCigtheft

Hamilton police are investigating a rash of break and enters where the thieves are stealing large amounts of cigarettes.

Police say the suspects have broken into at least ten commercial businesses since June 24.

The thieves get inside by breaking or prying open the front door. Once inside, they steal large amounts of cigarette packages and cartons.

Police say gas stations and convenience stores seem to be targeted between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about these thefts to contact Det. Constable Darryl Oosterhoff 905-546-8936 or Det. Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.

Police are reminding business owners to ensure video surveillance systems are working properly and their cigarette display cabinets are secured overnight.



LATEST STORIES

My Caro

The Sentimentalists at the Zoetic

Back to School

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php