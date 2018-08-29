Cigarette thieves sought in rash of break and enters in Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating a rash of break and enters where the thieves are stealing large amounts of cigarettes.

Police say the suspects have broken into at least ten commercial businesses since June 24.

The thieves get inside by breaking or prying open the front door. Once inside, they steal large amounts of cigarette packages and cartons.

Police say gas stations and convenience stores seem to be targeted between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about these thefts to contact Det. Constable Darryl Oosterhoff 905-546-8936 or Det. Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.

Police are reminding business owners to ensure video surveillance systems are working properly and their cigarette display cabinets are secured overnight.