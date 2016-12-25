Last minute Christmas Eve shopping may not be best option for gifting deals

On the last day of shopping before Christmas Eve, many hit the malls either because of procrastination or for last minute deals.

Kelly Botelho asked shoppers why they waited until the last minute to do their Christmas shopping and received mixed responses.

Previously, Botelho said that she spoke with fashion and shopping expert Natalie Sexton where she said people who go at the very last minute are more likely to dish out the cash for a big ticket item because they can’t find anything else.

Moral of the story: consumers could end up with less shopping bags, but those items may be more expensive than the average gift because there is no option to leave the mall empty handed.