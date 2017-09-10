Watch CHCH Live
Christie Antique & Vintage Show supporting local causes

It only happens twice a year and the weather was just right for the Christie Antique & Vintage Show.

Now in its 29th year, the massive outdoor show attracts more than 10,000 people who are in search of that unique item.

There were over 250 vendors spanning 10 acres in the show field and over 1,200 collecting categories including furniture, books, art, textiles and clothing.

Today’s event was also a fundraiser for the not-for-profit Hamilton Conservation Authority and its programs and services.


