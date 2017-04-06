Chokeslam is a Canadian wrestling comedy written and directed by Robert Cuffley. Production on the film took place in Saskatchewan, and the film had its premiere in the closing night gala slot at the Calgary Film Festival. The cast features Chris Marquette, Amanda Crew, Michael Eklund, Niall Matter, Mick Foley, and Chelsea Green.

COREY SWANSON, a mild-mannered deli clerk who slices cold cuts for a living, is good at hiding his unhappiness. But the grey cloud that’s hung over Corey’s head since high school is about to lift. SHEENA HALLIDAY, his first love, now a world renowned wrestler, has flown into town for their high school reunion. CHOKESLAM is the story of bruising your knuckles as you club your way through the barriers of love. It’s also about the perils of dating a wrestler with a bad temper.

In an interview with the Canadian Film Centre, Cuffley talked about his inspiration for the film. “(Co-writer) Jason Long and I were sitting in a coffee shop and we started talking about nostalgia. Both of us are very drawn to John Hughes. You know, Breakfast Club, Ferris Bueller, Some Kind of Wonderful? So, I came in one day with my high school yearbook and was just looking at these photos that are from a very pivotal moment in your life. And you start looking at these photos and some [people] are your friends, some you’ve never met and some you know most through reputation. You go through and start saying, ‘Okay, so this guy got divorced. She had a miscarriage. He died.’ It just starts to get really eerie and strange. This was the entry point for us, the nostalgia factor and ‘What ever happened to … ?’”

Chokeslam is rated PG.