Children get sneak peek of Hamilton Police Officer routine for Take Your Kids to Work Day

The Hamilton Police department pulled out all the stops to impress the next generation of recruits for this years “Take Your Kids to Work Day”

The children of 40 Hamilton Police officers got a peek inside their parent’s workplace today, some of them already eager to follow in the footsteps of mom or dad.

“I like forensics because of the whole mystery aspect, and I like detective work”

“I want to get into law enforcement, either lawyer or police”

Angile Kasturi says her father’s bravery is part of her inspiration.

“When I was little I used to get scared of the dark in my room. And it always occurred to me that my dad must be facing so much worse out in the dark patrolling by himself.”

To show these grade 9 students what a day in the life of an officer is like, the Hamilton Police Department organized a number of different activities, including a lie detector test, visits from the mounted patrol unit and the canine unit, along with a presentation from the emergency response team.

The kids also got a chance to visit the forensic unit, where they were able to enhance and lift their own fingerprints and learn about things like blood splatter..

“Take Your Kid to Work Day” has been held annually since 1994 to help bridge the gap between school and the world of work.