Teens charged with human trafficking after child rescued from hotel

Two Ajax teenagers have been arrested after a child was rescued from a Burlington hotel in an alleged human trafficking incident.

Police say they began a “proactive investigation” on Tuesday and located the youth at the hotel.

A 17-year-old boy is charged with receiving material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18 and obstruct peace officer.

An 18-year-old woman is charged with adult householder permitting prohibited sexual activity and receiving material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18.