Child dies after being left in a car in Toronto

A young child has died after being left inside a vehicle.

The child, who is believed to be 2 or 3 years old, was found inside a parked car at an apartment building in Etobicoke around 1 pm Thursday afternoon.

The child was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is not know how long the child had been left inside the car.

One person has been arrested.