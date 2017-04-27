Child care announcement
Monthly daycare payments for one child are the equivalent of some families mortgage payments. Wednesday, the province introduced some help that could reduce wait times and fees.
The Liberals announced $200-million in spending to make childcare cheaper and more available. They aim to make room for 100 000 new daycare spaces in 5 years.
Finance Minister Charles Sousa said this year that 24 000 new spots will open, 13 000 of which will be fully subsidized.
“A family income of say $40 000 right now pay about $82 a day in Toronto. What this subsidy will do is drive the cost down to those families who qualify to $7.66 a day.” Indira Naidoo-Harris, Minister for early years and child care.
But there’s only so much space for everyone. There are over 15 000 children waiting on daycare subsidies in Toronto alone.
A committee will be formed in the next coming days to review the subsidy frame work and the workforce.
