Child assaulted by unknown woman at Oakville grocery store

Halton police looking for a woman who allegedly slapped an eight-year-old girl in Oakville Tuesday morning.

A woman told police she was shopping with her four children at the No Frills grocery store on Cross Ave. when an unknown woman slapped her eight-year-old daughter. The mother confronted the woman who promptly took off on foot.

The woman is described as being in her seventies with brown shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Foley at 905-825-4747 ext. 2215.