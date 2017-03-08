Chemotherapy drug shortage?

Health Canada is acting to help cancer patients access medicine they need to keep their disease at bay. As Lisa Hepfner tells us, previously quarantined vials of a chemotherapy drug have been released in order to make up for a national shortage.

Around 35 patients at Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill have had their cancer treatments rescheduled, because the hospital ran out of a chemotherapy drug.

Hamilton’s cancer centre also learned of the national shortage of f-5 Fluorouracil last friday, and it started planning how to prioritize patients in case it ran out.

Two manufacturers were on back order and the third recalled its supply when some vials in the shipment arrived cracked. that supply has now been released, with warnings to check the vials carefully.

He says he can’t answer why the manufacturers would run out of a drug but the bigger problem is lack of notice, he says it’s not uncommon for hospitals to get last-minute notice from drug makers about a potential drug shortage.

So far, at Hamilton Health Sciences no patients have been affected.