Cheese smuggling cop resigns from Niagara police force

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags:

scott heron

A Niagara Regional police officer facing multiple allegations of misconduct under the police services act has resigned from the force.

Constable Scott Heron was charged with criminal offences related to the illegal importation of $143,000 worth of cheese and chicken wings into Canada in 2012 and was subsequently suspended from duty.

He was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to four months in jail. Heron filed an appeal of his criminal convictions and sentence to the Ontario Court of Appeal but it was dismissed on June 1. His resignation means he is no longer subject to the disciplinary provisions of the Police Services Act.

