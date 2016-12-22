Check out Hamilton’s new outdoor ice skating trail
A brand new 425-meter outdoor ice skating path will open to the public next week at Valens Lake Conservation Area.
Skaters can lace-up and make their way down the outdoor skating trail, located in the Cedar Loop of the campground.
Regular park admission rates apply for all areas but if you have a Hamilton Conservation Authority Membership Pass you can get in for free. The entrance fee is $10 for a driver and vehicle plus $5 for additional passengers.
Park Superintendent Paul Karbusicky says it only took them about five days to build up the ice thanks to the recent cold snap.
Skate through the trees at Valens Lake’s new 425 meter long outdoor skating loop! #ExploreHCA #WinterWonderland #HamOnt #Cambridge pic.twitter.com/jprvlY5JbC
— Hamilton CA (@Hamilton_CA) December 21, 2016
