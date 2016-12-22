2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Check out Hamilton’s new outdoor ice skating trail

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, outdoor skating, skating path, skating trail

skatingtrail

A brand new 425-meter outdoor ice skating path will open to the public next week at Valens Lake Conservation Area.

Skaters can lace-up and make their way down the outdoor skating trail, located in the Cedar Loop of the campground.

Regular park admission rates apply for all areas but if you have a Hamilton Conservation Authority Membership Pass you can get in for free. The entrance fee is $10 for a driver and vehicle plus $5 for additional passengers.

Park Superintendent Paul Karbusicky says it only took them about five days to build up the ice thanks to the recent cold snap.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php