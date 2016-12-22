Check out Hamilton’s new outdoor ice skating trail

A brand new 425-meter outdoor ice skating path will open to the public next week at Valens Lake Conservation Area.

Skaters can lace-up and make their way down the outdoor skating trail, located in the Cedar Loop of the campground.

Regular park admission rates apply for all areas but if you have a Hamilton Conservation Authority Membership Pass you can get in for free. The entrance fee is $10 for a driver and vehicle plus $5 for additional passengers.

Park Superintendent Paul Karbusicky says it only took them about five days to build up the ice thanks to the recent cold snap.