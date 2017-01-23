2016 Business Excellence Awards
CHCH’s Weather Specialist Brian Wood breaks down foggy weather

It’s been soggy, foggy and warm this past week. But CHCH weather specialist Brian Wood said it’s nothing out of the ordinary for January.
“Mild temperatures really are not that unusual for January,” Wood said. “We usually talk about a a January thaw sometime during the month and this is pretty much what we are getting”.

Wood explained that the spring-like weather is caused by a low pressure system that comes from the south-western states. That system brings warmer air along with it and gets pushed in to our areas of the GTA and Golden Horseshoe.

Don’t put the winter clothes away just yet.

Wood advised that the cold weather will be back pretty soon.

 

 

 


