It is time for the CHCH Christmas Toy Drive. We are working again with the East Hamilton Optimists and Eastgate Square to provide toys for those in need. This morning we were joined by John Douglas from East Hamilton Optimist Club and Barbara Miele, Marketing Director at Eastgate Square for more on how you can help.

You can call the East Hamilton Optimist Hot Line for more info at 289-522-0328. It opens Monday and is operational 11 am until 4 pm.