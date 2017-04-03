CHCH teams up with Waze to help shave time off your commute

CHCH-TV is teaming up with the world’s largest community-based traffic and navigation app to help drivers shave time off their commute.

Starting Tuesday, CHCH viewers will benefit from enhanced Traffic reports featuring Waze for Broadcasters throughout Morning Live and the CHCH Evening News.

At 6 a.m. every weekday, CHCH Traffic & Weather Reporter Brian Wood will prepare viewers for the morning commute using real-time data from Waze on Morning Live.

These enhanced traffic segments will quickly inform viewers of accidents and road closures in real time, while suggesting alternate routes and problem areas to avoid before they head out the door.

With over 400,000 Wazers in the Golden Horseshoe Region, Waze for Broadcasters provides CHCH instant access to Waze Complete Traffic Intelligence, a combination of historical and real-time traffic information directly from the source.

“Traffic congestion is an all-too-common problem in Hamilton and across the entire Golden Horseshoe region,” said Chris Fuoco, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Channel Zero. “By joining Waze for Broadcasters, we’re actively trying to solve this problem, working together with our viewers. We will be able to provide them with accurate, up-to-the-minute information, using real-time data collected from citizen journalists on the roads.”

CHCH will be among the first to know about breaking news from the roads, and its anchors will be the first to report on changing conditions affecting viewers.

Simultaneously, viewers will be able to work collaboratively and save time on their daily commute by becoming “CHCH WAZERS” and proactively report problem areas while on the road. Brian Wood will monitor these traffic patterns and resume fully-interactive broadcasts on the CHCH Evening News at 6 p.m. This two-way communication encourages broadcaster and viewer to work together towards a common goal: beating traffic.

“We’re thrilled to be the first in Ontario to join the Waze for Broadcasters program,” said Mike Katrycz, Vice President, News, Channel Zero. “We’re looking forward to making the roads in our community a little easier to navigate, and hopefully a little safer, too.”