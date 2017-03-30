CHCH Presents Documented, an Original Series

DOCUMENTED brings award-winning Canadian documentaries to CHCH on Saturdays at 8pm

(Hamilton, Ontario) This spring, CHCH presents an original series celebrating the best in Canadian documentary filmmaking. Documented is a curated collection of 17 critically-acclaimed, award-winning films, presented by host Brigitte Truong. In the style of Saturday Night at the Movies and Turner Classic Movies, Documented features exclusive content beyond just the film, including well-rounded discussion and interviews with some of the biggest Canadian documentary filmmakers working today. The series will premiere on Saturday, April 1, 2017, and will continue to air Saturdays at 8pm this Spring.

“We’re pleased to be unveiling this Canadian collection in the months leading up to Canada’s 150th anniversary,” said Jennifer Chen, Vice President of Programming, Channel Zero. “Our team has put a lot of thought into this collection, making sure it spans the eclectic interests of Canadians. The fantastic films, paired together with Brigitte’s charisma, will make for must-watch viewing for documentary lovers on Saturday nights.”

Documentary has been called “Canada’s national art form” and the titles in Documented reflect this. The series has something for everyone: world travellers, sports fans, history buffs, and anyone who loves a good story. These are real stories about real people, told honestly. Titles in Documented include:

Stories We Tell (Sarah Polley) – April 1

Best Documentary – Canadian Screen Awards

Film of the Year – Toronto Film Critics Association

Shortlisted – Academy Award for Best Documentary

An inspired, genre-twisting documentary from Oscar-nominee Sarah Polley. Polley’s playful investigation of a shocking question: who is her real father?

Our Man in Tehran (Larry Weinstein & Drew Taylor) – April 8

Winner of 5 Canadian Screen Awards including Best Documentary

The true story of the daring rescue of six Americans by Canadian intelligence operatives during the Iranian Hostage Crisis. Viewers will know this story from the Hollywood adaption Argo. Featuring former ambassador Ken Taylor and former Prime Minister Joe Clark.

Wizard Mode (Jeff Petry & Nathan Drillot) – April 15

A dive into the world of competitive pinball with the game’s reigning champion, 27-year-old Canadian Robert Gagno. Diagnosed with autism at a young age, Robert has exceeded every expectation put upon him.

I Am Bruce Lee (Pete McCormack) – April 22

4 Leo Awards, including Best Direction in a Documentary

The story of how Bruce Lee came to be one of the biggest icons of the 20th century, told through brand new interviews with his family and the stars he influenced. Features Kobe Bryant, Mickey Rourke, Manny Pacquiao and others.

First Responder: The Inner Battle (Dave Mydlo) – April 29

A look at the mental health challenges faced by those we depend on most: first responders. Captivating interviews with Ontario emergency response personnel.

Life With Murder (John Kastner) – May 6

Best Documentary – International Emmy Awards

Investigating the untold story behind one of the most chilling crimes in Canadian history: the murder of Ontario teenager Jennifer Jenkins by her older brother Mason.

Up the Yangtze (Yung Chang) – May 20

Best Documentary – Genie Awards

Nominee: Best Documentary – Independent Spirit Awards

The coming of age story of two teenagers working aboard a farewell cruise on China’s Yangtze River in the years leading up to the completion of the Three Gorges Dam, an event which will destroy 13 cities and 1000+ villages along the riverbanks.

Nash (Michael Hamilton) – May 27

A behind-the-scenes look at the best Canadian basketball player of all time and one of the country’s quietest philanthropists: Steve Nash. Features interviews with President Barack Obama, Ron Howard, Kobe Bryant, Snoop Dogg and others.

Touch the Sky (Adrian Wills) – June 3

The story of how Cirque-du-Soleil founder Guy Laliberté became the first Canadian tourist in space, from the Soviet-era facilities where he trained to the International Space Station.

Force of Nature: The David Suzuki Movie (Sturla Gunnarsson) – June 10

Audience Choice Award – Toronto International Film Festival

Profile of the life and work of world-renowned Canadian scientist, educator, broadcaster and activist David Suzuki, by Emmy and Genie Award-winning director Sturla Gunnarsson.

The Wild Horse Redemption (John Zaritsky) – June 17

Best Photography in a Documentary – Gemini Awards

Nominated for 4 Leo Awards

Can two wild creatures – prisoner and mustang – help each other to a better life? Oscar-winning filmmaker John Zaritsky follows inmates of a Colorado prison as they participate in a rehab program that gives them 90 days to tame wild mustang horses.

The Secret Trial 5 (Amar Wala) – June 24

Emerging Canadian Filmmaker Award – Hot Docs Film Festival

Nominee: Best Canadian Documentary – Hot Docs Film Festival

Five Arab-Canadian men have spent nearly 30 years combined in Canadian prisons. None of them has seen the evidence against them. None of them has been charged with a crime. An unprecedented look at the human impact of the War on Terror.

Music for Mandela (Jason Bourque) – July 1

Nominated for 3 Leo Awards

Explores the role music played in the extraordinary life of one of the world’s most important icons: Nelson Mandela. Combining striking visuals with freedom songs, pop music and hip hop, “Music for Mandela” is a stirring tribute to the man himself and to the ultimate power of music.

Secretariat’s Jockey: Ron Turcotte (Phil Comeau) – July 8

Audience Award – Cinefest Sudbury

Nominated for Award for Documentary Filmmaking – Director’s Guild of Canada

The story of one of Canada’s most unsung athletes: jockey Ron Turcotte, who rode Secretariat to fame and the coveted Triple Crown in 1973 before a racing accident confined him to a wheelchair.

Lost Heroes (Will Pascoe) – July 15

A forgotten part of Canada’s pop culture, and a national treasure few have ever heard about: the tale of a small country striving to create its own comic book heroes.

The Whale (Suzanne Chilsholm, Michael Parfit, Ryan Reynolds) – July 22

The true story of Luna, a young, wild killer whale who tries to befriend people on the rugged west coast of Vancouver Island. Produced and narrated by Canadian star Ryan Reynolds.

Pink Ribbons, Inc. (Léa Pool) – July 29

Each year, millions of dollars are raised in the name of breast cancer, but where does this money go, and what does it actually achieve? A behind-the-scenes look at the issue marketers have called the “dream cause.”

