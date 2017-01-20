CHCH Music Friday: Tartan Terrors

Hello | Profile | Redeem | Learn More | Sign Out
Posted: January 20, 2017 11:34:27 AM
Category:
Live Music
Tags: bob cowan, celtic, CHCH Music Friday, Ellen Wilkes, music, musicians, Rose Theatre, Tartan Terrors
On this CHCH Music Friday we welcomed local Celtic sensations the Tartan Terrors.
Your email will not be published.
Comment
Name
Email
Darker Still, an Orillia band formed through a love of…Read more
Our first CHCH Music Friday of the year kicked off…Read more
Home | About Us | Accessibility | Advertise | Careers | Contact Us | Press | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© Copyright 2017 by Channel Zero Inc. | All Rights Reserved.
Keeping up is just a click away.
Commenting Guidelines