Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

CHCH Music Friday: Kill No Albatross

Posted:
Category: Live Music
Tags: Alex Crosty, Alexander Sallas, band, bob cowan, CHCH Music Friday, Josh Pinkney, Kill No Albatross, Kyle Collins, Liam Kilawee, music, rock


On this CHCH Music Friday we were joined by Kill No Albatross.

Follow on Facebook


LATEST STORIES

Various vegetable products recalled due to Listeria

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Exclusive // Andy Serkis

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php