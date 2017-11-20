2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

CHCH Christmas Toy Drive

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: CHCH Christmas Toy Drive, East Hamilton Optimists, eastgate square, hamilton


We have officially kicked off our CHCH Christmas Toy Drive today!

The campaign is in tandem with Hamilton’s Eastgate Square and the East Hamilton Optimists.

Over a hundred people including some very happy kids were at Eastgate Square to experience the magic that comes with seeing Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The pair helped launch the CHCH Christmas Toy Drive which supports families in need.
Last year, The East Hamilton Optimists were able to support nearly three hundred families.

If you want to take part and make Christmas special for families in need, you can drop off a new unwrapped gift for children or teens between November 20th and December 21st at CHCH or Eastgate Square.

Our address is 163 Jackson Street West in Hamilton. Please park in the back off of Hunter street, walk up the steps and leave your donation with security.


LATEST STORIES

CHCH Christmas Toy Drive

St. Catharines Santa Claus Parade

Five-Week College Strike finally over

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php