We have officially kicked off our CHCH Christmas Toy Drive today!

The campaign is in tandem with Hamilton’s Eastgate Square and the East Hamilton Optimists.

Over a hundred people including some very happy kids were at Eastgate Square to experience the magic that comes with seeing Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The pair helped launch the CHCH Christmas Toy Drive which supports families in need.

Last year, The East Hamilton Optimists were able to support nearly three hundred families.

If you want to take part and make Christmas special for families in need, you can drop off a new unwrapped gift for children or teens between November 20th and December 21st at CHCH or Eastgate Square.

Our address is 163 Jackson Street West in Hamilton. Please park in the back off of Hunter street, walk up the steps and leave your donation with security.