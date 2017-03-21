Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Chatham-Kent police officer charged with sexual assault

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Chatham-Kent, police, sexual assault

policelights

A 46-year-old police officer with the Chatham-Kent Police Service has been charged with sexual assault following an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The charges stem from a sexual assault allegation made by a 33-year-old woman on May 4, 2013.

Const. Kenneth Miller faces one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust by public officer.

Miller will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on April 4.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.


