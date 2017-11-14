Charities prepare for the busiest time of year

Canadians are quite generous during the holiday season, donating billions of dollars to local charities. Today fundraising efforts got under way with the launch of the Salvation Army kettle campaign.

For many charitable organizations the Christmas season is the most important time because donations collected help them continue operations throughout the entire year.

For Hamilton Food Share, the financial support provided during the holiday season alone is more than 50% of the funds raised throughout the year. Mission Services says Christmas time is the most significant for donations in addition to food, toiletries and toys.

The Salvation Army says they are still looking for about 100 volunteers in Burlington to stand with the kettles at LCBO’s, grocery stores and malls. For more information visit: salvationarmy.ca