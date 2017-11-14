Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Charities prepare for the busiest time of year

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: charities, christmas, kettle campaign, salvation army


Canadians are quite generous during the holiday season, donating billions of dollars to local charities. Today fundraising efforts got under way with the launch of the Salvation Army kettle campaign.

For many charitable organizations the Christmas season is the most important time because donations collected help them continue operations throughout the entire year.

For Hamilton Food Share, the financial support provided during the holiday season alone is more than 50% of the funds raised throughout the year. Mission Services says Christmas time is the most significant for donations in addition to food, toiletries and toys.

The Salvation Army says they are still looking for about 100 volunteers in Burlington to stand with the kettles at LCBO’s, grocery stores and malls. For more information visit: salvationarmy.ca


LATEST STORIES

Aviary birds will remain together for at least the next 7 months

Charities prepare for the busiest time of year

Teachers vote tomorrow

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php