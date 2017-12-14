Charging at the mall

Shopping mall giant Cadillac Fairview has teamed up with Tesla to build charging stations to malls across the country, including Lime Ridge on Hamilton mountain.

There are 20 Tesla charging stations at Lime Ridge set to open early in the new year and Tesla drivers we spoke with are excited about having additional charging options in the area.

John Dixon, the president of the Tesla owners club of Ontario, says charging stations like these will encourage people to make the leap to electric cars.

The Tesla chargers however only work for Tesla’s, if you own another electric car like a Leaf or Bolt, you’re out of luck, but Lime Ridge mall officials say charging stations for other electric cars will also be built next year.