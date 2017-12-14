Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Charging at the mall

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: charging stations, hamilton, lime ridge mall, Tesla


Shopping mall giant Cadillac Fairview has teamed up with Tesla to build charging stations to malls across the country, including Lime Ridge on Hamilton mountain.

There are 20 Tesla charging stations at Lime Ridge set to open early in the new year and Tesla drivers we spoke with are excited about having additional charging options in the area.

John Dixon, the president of the Tesla owners club of Ontario, says charging stations like these will encourage people to make the leap to electric cars.

The Tesla chargers however only work for Tesla’s, if you own another electric car like a Leaf or Bolt, you’re out of luck, but Lime Ridge mall officials say charging stations for other electric cars will also be built next year.


LATEST STORIES

Topper Motel

Charging at the mall

Preparing your house for the winter

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php