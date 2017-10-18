Charges withdrawn against a freelance journalist

David Ritchie, a freelance journalist, whose video we sometimes use, says he’s breathing a sigh of relief after charges against him were withdrawn.

Ritchie was arrested by a Hamilton police officer in May while working at a scene where a child had been struck and killed by a van. He was charged with obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest. Tuesday he walked out of Sopinka court house with a clean criminal record.

“Well the charges against Mr. Ritchie were withdrawn. What that means is that he has no finding of guilt, no criminal record for what transpired and no conviction.” Nadir Sachak, lawyer.

Ritchie says he set his camera down and went to his car to get batteries, when he came back his camera was being taken away by a police officer.

In a statement today, police say this officer asked Ritchie to leave the scene, Ritchie refused and asked to get his camera back. Because he refused to leave police say he caused a breach of the peace.

Ritchie has to complete 12.5 hours of community service and make a donation of $250 to a charitable organization. He also has to practice good behaviour for the next 12 months

Ritchie did not want to speak on camera today but says he’s had to pay nearly $10 000 in legal fees. He says accepting this peace bond is much cheaper than moving forward with a lengthy trial.

Canadian Journalists for Free Expression says the charges against Ritchie were uncalled for and unethical and although they have been withdrawn, there is still work to do. They say Hamilton police need more training on how to interact with the media.