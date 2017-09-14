Watch CHCH Live
Charged months later

Category: Hamilton
People are being charged up to 9 months after visiting a local trampoline park and the park says a third party credit processor is to blame.

Luke Shueler, the owner of Flying Squirrel says he is waiting on $400 000 from First Data, a credit card processing company in charge of their online transactions. According to Flying Squirrel there was a glitch in First Data’s system that didn’t process the online payments earlier this year but now that the problem is fixed customers are finally seeing a payment on their credit card or in some cases being charged a second time.

Shueler says they will issue refunds to those who have now paid twice .

“It’s a financial burden on my business and not only that they are slandering my company as a whole.”

Shueler, who flew from the United States to Hamilton to deal with this issue, says he’s frustrated too.

“We’re upset about the situation because I’ve tried to handle this personally the past 6 months plus.”

But now dozens if not hundreds of cases have emerged where customers didn’t realize they hadn’t be charged until today.

For those people who used the services between January and July and have yet to be charged until now, one business expert says it is your obligation to pay for those services if you used them, even if it’s months after the fact.

“It’s not fraudulent. You used the credit card, you got the services what did you think was going to happen?” Marvin Ryder.

We contacted First Data who’s handling the online transactions but our phone calls were not returned. The owner of Flying Squirrel says he’s pushing First Data to pay for their mistake.


